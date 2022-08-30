Berhampur: Mystery shrouds the death of a Class 7 student whose body was found from a pond in Odisha’s Ganjam district Tuesday.

Rajananda Sahu, a student of the Chikili Primary School in Khallikote police station area, apparently drowned in the pond while going to the school. Locals rushed him to the local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

His uniform and shoes were found near the pond, while his bag containing the books was found from the school, sources said.

Police said they have registered an unnatural death case and the body was sent for autopsy.

“We’re very much surprised how he went to the pond, outside the school premises during the school hour,” Sahu’s uncle said, demanding a high-level inquiry into it.

Khallikote block education officer Hare Krushna Panda directed an investigation into the incident.

PTI