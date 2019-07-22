BHUBANESWAR: As the world witnessed India take another giant leap in space technology with the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2, several students from different schools expressed their jubilations here Monday.

Children from DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur were seen seating in an orderly manner to showcase ‘Chandrayaan 2’ in Odia. They celebrated the historic moment and conveyed their gratitude to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The brainchild of ISRO, Chandrayaan 2 was launched July 22 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 2:43 pm. “This is an incredible achievement from ISRO. After Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan 2, our country is carving a niche for itself in space technology. The most commendable thing about these missions is that they are done at a shoestring budget,” said Rashmi Mishra, a student who aspires to work at ISRO someday.

Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that The Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) here has manufactured 22 valves for fuel injection and other parts for the cryogenic engine of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III rocket.