Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education (S&ME) department has taken the decision to promote the students of Class I to VIII and issued three different notifications in this regard.

Keeping in view the interest and academic welfare of the students against the backdrop of the prevailing circumstance and the lockdown, the government has ordered that all students of Class I to VIII studying in state government schools under the S&ME department in the academic year 2019-20 stand promoted to the next classes.

In another decision, the department said that Class IX and XI students of all Odia medium schools affiliated to Board of Secondary Education will be promoted to Class X and XII after evaluating certain steps. The government further revealed that the marks secured by students in the annual examination will be checked. For papers for which exam has not been conducted, marks secured by students in half yearly exam shall be take into consideration. Similarly, cases wherein students could not appear for the half-yearly exam on medical grounds, average percentage of marks secured in unit test shall be taken into consideration.