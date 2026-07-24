New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan said students have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them and their voices deserve to be heard, protected and addressed.

Dhawan came in support of the protesting students, who have been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue and irregularities in the exam system in the country.

Sharing a note on his Instagram handle Thursday, the actor appealed to the authorities to engage with the concerns of the protesters and come out with a resolution which ensures accountability.

“Students are the future of our country. They have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them. Their voices deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity. I appeal to the authorities to engage with these concerns…The focus of the protest should remain on the issues affecting the students and the solutions they deserve,” he wrote.

The students have also attempted to march towards the Parliament Monday, but it only led to the authorities using force to disrupt the demonstrations, detaining protesters and deploying police.

Over the last few days, several celebrities have extended their support to the students, including Naseeruddin Shah, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Shabana Azmi, among others.