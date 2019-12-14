Keonjhar: Tension ran high at Government Women’s College in Keonjhar as irate students locked down the main gate of the college demanding an extension of the current semester examination.

The authorities rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating students but with little progress. The students alleged that this affected the overall atmosphere of the college. The students expressed unhappiness after the principal allegedly scolded them.

Meanwhile, principal Sadashiba Moharana said that the concerned authorities had already been made aware of the demands of the students. Putting the blame squarely on the students, Moharana criticised them for the fiasco.

Notably, the students here had also staged a demonstration outside the college December 11, demanding an extension of the current semester examination. Police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating students. The agitating students later agreed to the authorities’ scheduled examination dates.

PNN