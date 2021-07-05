New Delhi: A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for class 12 students this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Monday said that those students who were not happy with the new evaluation process and want to appear for CBSE class 12 boards will be free to write exams in August this year.

The Minister said that class 12 students will get their results according to their merit through the new evaluation process decided by the CBSE.

While sharing information on social media about the choice of writing board exams optionally this year, Nishank said the health and safety of students is paramount for the government. Keeping this in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board examinations this year.

Nishank said he wants to assure all the students having doubts. “If a student is not satisfied with the new evaluation system they don’t need to worry about it since we are ready to conduct optional board exams for such students.”

“We will conduct optional board examinations in August this year for such students as soon as the Covid-19 situation returns to normal. So there is no need for students to have any kind of apprehension.”

Nishank reiterated that he would remain in constant communication with the students across the country. “I assure you (students) that your safety, health and future are our topmost priorities,” he added.

Many students had addressed their queries through the social media seeking answers from the Minister.

The evaluation process for declaring the class 12 board results has already started for which instructions have been issued to all CBSE affiliated schools. The CBSE has asked schools to upload the marks secured in practical and project work by July 5.