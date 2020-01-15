New Delhi: Through the Alexa Student Influencer (ASI) programme, e-commerce major Amazon has educated over 2,200 student developers through 40 plus workshops across 20 campuses in India. These students have published around 1,500 skills on the ‘Alexa Skills’ store in the country, according to a new report Wednesday.

Amazon is also collaborating with students to enable the voice ecosystem through student programmes and brand initiatives.

In mid-2019, the e-commerce major also introduced the ‘Alexa Developer Rewards’ programme in India. It enables developers to earn money for creating engaging ‘Alexa Skills’. Developers can earn money for ‘eligible skills’ that garner some of the highest customer engagement in the India Alexa Skills Store.

The rewards builds upon the ‘Alexa Developer Incentive Programme’.

According to the company, Agrahyah Technologies, India’s voice agency based in Mumbai started in 2017, the same year as Alexa’s India launch.

With many successful skills launches, including Red Chillies Entertainment for the movie ‘Zero’, Agrahyah’s skills today are among the top-rated skills on Amazon Alexa Skills store in India, the company said.

Like Agrahyah, there are thousands of developers, agencies and brands developing Alexa Skills for customers in India and international markets.

Amazon is working with thousands of third-party developers, agencies and device makers to provide necessary services and tools for engaging users for Alexa.

