Spectacular cultural shows and inspiring talks by leaders marked the second day of Utkal University’s platinum jubilee celebration

BHUBANESWAR: The second day of Utkal University’s platinum jubilee celebration witnessed an enthusiastic participation of around ten thousand students amid cultural programmes on the campus here Sunday.

The event titled ‘Utkal Connect’ buzzed with the presence of Minister of Higher Education Arun Sahoo, Minister for Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain, Union Minister, Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Panchanan Kanungo, Prafulla Chandra Ghadai and Prasad Kumar Harichandan among others.

“The soul of Utkal University is made of its students and alumni,” said Vice Chancellor Soumendra Patnaik. “It’s a huge achievement to see this grand festival in our university. The hearts of everyone associated with the university beats for the welfare of the institution. We all have to devise plans for a better future.”

“Our alumni consists parents, grandparents, teachers, former teachers and more. Our website is connecting more and more people now,” he added.

Arun sahoo, who is the key organizer of the fest, said, “It’s time to reunite and work for the research, development and future of Utkal University. Credit goes to the alumni of the institution to organize such a grand event.”

“Bijay Kumar Patnaik has worked hard to make this jubilee a success. It’s heartening to witness a new alumni office which was opened recently to discuss and work for the everlasting success of Odisha’s pride Utkal University,” he added.

Various departments welcomed the alumni with a flower shower. The Odia department welcomed more than 30 former students of the 1994 batch.

More than 100 volunteers worked around the clock to make sure the programme sailed smoothly. From fire fighters to mobile medical units, the university roped in every security personnel to avoid any untoward incident.

Biju Pattnaik stadium, which is located on the campus premises, hosted a huge food gallery to cater to the appetite of visitors.

The evening witnessed a performance of actor Sritam Das, who was accompanied by alumni participants. Guru Aruna Mohanty presented Odissi in an act titled ‘Pratinayak’ to the delight of enthusiasts.