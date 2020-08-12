Mumbai: More details and theories are emerging in Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case everyday. The latest revelation is that a stun gun was possibly used to kill the actor.

Now, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has demanded the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to join the CBI in investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death. The demand came forth after a fan of Sushant commented on Twitter that a stun gun was possibly used to kill the actor.

A fan wrote on Twitter: “Today i have read alot about stun guns and hw they r used ! also wat mark do they leave ! the exact mark❗❗ guyzz they really used stun guns to paralyse him !#ArrestRhea. #adityathackeray Retweet .”

today i have read alot about stun guns and hw they r used ! also wat mark do they leave ! the exact mark❗❗ guyzz they really used stun guns to paralyse him ! #ArrestRhea #adityathackeray

Retweet 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OMF2PJvUTw — Shaik Imran 💞 (@ShaikImran_18) August 11, 2020

Retweeting it, Subramanian commented, “Were this gun smuggled from which Arabian Sea bordering country? NIA must now join the probe,” while another user also retweeted it, with a remark that read: “Yes i tottaly agree !!! (sic) And they match !!! @republic @ishkarnBHANDARI @Swamy39 @arnab5222 @KanganaTeam .”

Earlier, Ankit Acharya, who was the actor’s personal assistant for over three years, said that its “impossible” and that the late actor “couldn’t have committed suicide and this is clearly a murder”.

Acharya said, “Sushant Bhaiya was a very happy-go-lucky man and he could have never committed suicide. He was the person who used to motivate everyone and stress that ‘suicide’ is no solution and that one should always fight against the challenges of life. He could have never committed, suicide, it was clearly a murder.”

“I worked as Sushant’s personal assistant from July 2017 till July 2019 though I’m not sure about the nature of my exit — whether I was sacked or not. I was responsible for everything, from his shoots to all his other work, I used to be with him 24×7. I used to take full care of him including his food, medication, appointments and everything else. It was more like being a family member,” Ankit said.

When asked as to who was behind this, Ankit said, “I tried to know more about his death so I started to go into the depth, I saw that there were bruises near his eye. Secondly, the marks on his neck were not of the “green cloth” but are of the belt of his dog Fudge as the round mark is of the dog belt’s buckle,” he added.

