Mumbai: Avika Gor became a household name after her debut in superhit serial ‘Balika Vadhu’ on Colors TV. Her character as ‘Anandi’ in the serial won several accolades.

However, now Avika has changed drastically to a beautiful diva. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. There was a time when Avika used to stay worried due to her overweight but she worked hard and shed her extra kilos. Now she looks fit.

Avika Gor is rumoured to date her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka, Manish Raisinghan. He is 40 years old whereas Avika is 22, they share a huge age gap of 18 years.

Take a look at her beautiful pictures: