Mumbai: English cricketer Danielle Wyatt is one of the most famous names among the long list of international women cricketers. Danielle, who began her career in 2010, is an all-rounder and was a key player of the English team that won during the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The sports star, who loves sharing her gorgeous pictures on Instagram, is a huge fan of the Men’s Indian cricket team. Danielle Wyatt had created a stir on social media when she had asked Indian captain Virat Kohli to marry her after Virat had gifted Danielle a bat during their last meeting.

Danielle tweeted, “Kholi marry me!!!” The tweet went Viral and Danielle was trolled. “Ten minutes later after I posted the tweet, I picked my phone up and I’ve got 1000s of favourites and retweets, it’s all over Indian news, they’re emailing my dad at home,” she said during an interview.

Virat and Danielle met again after the incident and she revealed what Kohli told her. “You can’t do things like that on Twitter! They take things seriously!’ I was like, okay. Sorry!” Danielle expressed. The English athlete often engages in friendly banters with Indian cricketers on social media.

She recently commented on a picture shared by Yuzvendra Chahal wherein he can be seen batting during a practice session. Danielle took a dig at Yuzvendra’s batting and wrote, “Bowled”