Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir is making headlines for eating jalebi after skipping meeting on Delhi pollution. Fans are trolling the former cricketer on social media.

However, the man he is, Gautam also gave befitting reply to his trollers. While girls went gaga over his cuteness, bowlers fret from his fiery batting style. Getting him off the pitch was not an easy task for the bowlers, but Gautam was clean bowled by a Delhi girl.

Yes, he was clean bowled by his wife Natasha Jain.

Gautam and Natasha’s businessmen fathers were good friends. It was through them that the cricketer first met Natasha. Initially, they became friends, but after a couple of years they fell in love with each other, and decided to get booked for life. After knowing Gautam over the years and his easy going nature, Natasha got attracted towards him and decided to make him her life partner. Gautam was clear that he wanted a life partner who is grounded and can keep him grounded too. And, when he found this one quality in Natasha, he held her hand for life without any delay.

It was only after their parent’s consent that they took the plunge, got engaged and then got married years later in October 2011 in Gurgaon. Everything was set. Their respective parents gave nod to their relationship and were happy with their union and so were the couple, but Gautam had only one condition for marriage that he would get hitched only after the World Cup:

Therefore, after the World Cup, October 29, 2011, it was time for Gautam and Natasha to walk down the aisle. The couple had a traditional Punjabi wedding with mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The bride looked resplendent in red lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, while the groom looked dashing in black bandhgala.

The wedding, which took place at Gurgaon farmhouse, was a low-key affair with only 100 guests in attendance. They were mostly close friends and family members of the couple. The guest number was kept to the minimal on request of the groom as he wanted the wedding to be a small and private affair.

Now, Gautam and Natasha are doting parents to two lovely daughters – Aazeen, the elder one who was born in May 2014, and the younger one, who was born in June 2017.