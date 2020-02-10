New Delhi: India pacer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan, who has resumed her modelling and acting career, is turning heads on social media with her alluring pictures.

In the past, Hasin has worked as a professional model and a former cheerleader for Kolkata Knight Riders. Hasin Jahan has undergone a glamorous makeover and is looking fit and fabulous in her new avatar.

Earlier, the Alipore Court had issued an arrest warrant against Mohammed Shami. The BCCI had said that no action would be taken against the cricketer until they see the chargesheet. In 2018, Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan registered a domestic violence case against him.

A BCCI functionary commented on the matter saying, “Yes, we do understand that an arrest warrant has been issued. But don’t really see us getting involved in this at this point in time. Once we see the chargesheet, we can decide how things stand and if the BCCI constitution calls for any action. But at this point in time, I would say it is too early to take a call on the matter.”

Shami and his wife tied the knot in 2014 and the couple has a daughter named Aaira. Hasin Jahan, who is a model, accused her cricketer husband of dowry and harassment, after which she demanded Rs 7 lakh as monthly maintenance.

She also accused Shami of having an extra-marital affair. Hasin Jahan had shared screenshots of the bowler’s alleged chats with different women.