Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli anchored the chase with 75 not out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru proved their class in all departments to clinch a second consecutive Indian Premier League title victory, with a 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans Sunday.

Kohli scored 75 not out off 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes as he hit his fastest IPL fifty (25 balls) as RCB chased down an under-par 156-run target, reaching 161 for five in 18 overs.

Rasikh Salam Dar claimed 3/27 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece as a top-heavy Titans were restricted to 155 for eight in the first half.

RCB then rode on a 62-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32) and Kohli, who stood tall in the end with a match-winning six.

Earlier, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a superb all-round bowling performance to restrict Gujarat Titans to 155/8.

A top-heavy GT lost their in-form batters inside the powerplay and questionable rejigging of the batting line-up saw the 2022 winners losing the plot completely.

Washington Sundar top-scored with for the Titans with 50 not out but none of their batters could impose themselves on the game.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans 155 for 8 in 20 overs (Washington Sundar 50 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/29, Josh Hazlewood 2/37, Rasikh Salam 3/27).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 161/5 in 18 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 32, Virat Kohli 75 not out; Rashid Khan 2/25).