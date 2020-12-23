Men getting attracted towards gorgeous girls are a very common sight these days. But the question arises that what do men see in women that they are drawn towards them?

If a man likes a girl in first sight, he always dreams of making her his life partner. But, what do men usually prefer in a girl. Well! The answer is ‘girls’ style’. Seeing a girl’s, men start making plans to express their love.

Below are few style quotients that every girl should follow to impress boys:

Ponytails: When girls make ponytails in front of boys, most of the boys get attracted towards them. That is a common activity for them, which often they do in the middle of doing work. They look very cute while doing this.

Hold hands: When a girl inadvertently grabs the boy’s hand while walking, boys feel very good. Especially when crossing a road or in a crowded place. By doing this, the boys feel that the girl believes them.

When they put their head on boys’ shoulders: When girls are very tired or depressed, they often talk to boys and rest their head on their shoulders. By doing this, they become the reason for the boys to smile. Many girls also fall asleep in this situation. They look even more beautiful.

Wearing boys’ hoodies: When girls insist on wearing a boy’s hoodie jackets, they look very seductive.