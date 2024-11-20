Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday arrested Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Nayak and Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) Berhampur Division’s Deputy General Manager Subash Chandra Panda on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Among the assets found from the Sub-Collector were three multi-storey buildings and 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, deposits of over Rs 37,50,000, Rs 1.48 lakh in cash, and gold weighing 366 gram, it said. “After thorough search, inventory and enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Nayak were calculated. He was found in possession of disproportionate assets (DA) which were 130 per cent in excess of his known sources of income,” a Vigilance statement said. It added, “A case (13/2024) under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1) (b)/12 of PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Nayak and his wife.” It is worth mentioning that Nayak entered government service through OPSC in 1997. He had worked as an assistant settlement officer in Kalahandi, additional tehsildar in Bhawanipatna and BDO at Khariar, Dasarathpur and Balianta block offices. Later, it was in 2023 when he assumed charge as the Sub-Collector of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal. In the second case, Panda was taken into custody after he was found in possession of DA to the tune of 303 per cent of his known sources of income.

Among the assets found from Panda and his family members were two multi-storey buildings in Bhubaneswar, Rs 66 lakh paid as an advance towards purchase of a flat, nine plots, 870gram gold, bank and insurance deposits of Rs 1,84,80,176 and Rs 13,47,490 in cash. “The income, expenditure and assets of Panda were calculated and he was found in possession of DA which was 303 per cent in excess of his known sources of income,” the Vigilance statement said. “In this connection, the Bhubaneswar Vigilance police station has registered a case (24/2024) against Panda and his wife under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018,” it added. Notably, Panda joined government service in 1989 as assistant project manager. He was promoted to the rank of deputy project manager in 2007, and was continuing as such at OPHWC Berhampur division.