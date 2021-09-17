Sambalpur/Balasore: River Subarnarekha near Rajghat in Balasore district crossed the danger mark Friday, reportedly running at 10.41 metres against a danger limit of 10.36 metres.

According to reports, flood-like scenario worsened as the Galudiha barrage authorities discharged 6100 cubic metres of water from the reservoir. The excess water has affected 40 villages in Bhograi block and 30 villages in Baliapal block, all of which are located in low-lying areas.

To efficiently manage the surplus water entering the reservoir, Hirakud Dam authorities have opened as many as 28 sluice gates.

Currently, around 4,87,203 cusec water is entering the reservoir and the same amount of water is being released through the 28 sluice gates. While the water retaining capacity of the reservoir is 630 feet, the present water level stands at 628.83 ft.

Over 10 villages in three panchayats under Khordha block – Orabarasingh, Brajamohanpur, and Narangarh – are reportedly surrounded by water following the release of flood water from Hirakud Dam.

Continuous rains in Odisha, induced by low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, have resulted in flood-like conditions across the state, particularly in the upper catchment areas.