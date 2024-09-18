Bhograi/Jaleswar: Incessant rain in upstream of Subarnarekha river in Jharkhand has resulted in flood in four blocks of Balasore district, a report said Tuesday. Lakhs of people in Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta and Jaleswar blocks have been marooned. At Rajghat, where the danger mark is 10.36 metre, water was flowing at 10.98 metre by 6pm Tuesday. While there is no imminent threat of flood in the other districts, the administration has been directed to remain on alert to meet any kind of eventuality. The floodwater of Subarnarekha crossed both its banks and entered into Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta and Jaleswar blocks as well as into some panchayats of neighbouring Mayurbhanj district.

Moreover, the backwaters from East and West Midnapore districts also entered the low-lying areas of Bhograi and Jaleswar. Due to incessant rain from September 14 to 16, this region in Balasore district experienced 250 mm of rainfall in just three days, resulting in flooding in northern Balasore due to water runoff from West Bengal. As per the Collector’s instructions, various departments have provided preliminary reports on rain and flood-related issues, Tuesday.

District agriculture officer Pradeep Kumar Mohanty has provided specific data that says in Jaleswar, 2,050- hectare paddy fields in 105 villages across 35 panchayats are submerged. Similarly, in Bhograi, 7,400 hectares of agricultural land in 237 villages across 50 panchayats are flooded. In Baliapal block, 70 hectares of farmland in two villages of a single panchayat are inundated.