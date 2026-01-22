Bhubaneswar: Funds under the Subhadra scheme were credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts Thursday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi transferred money to the accounts of more than 457,000 beneficiaries, disbursing assistance worth over Rs 315 crore.

New beneficiaries enrolled under the Subhadra scheme received the first installment Thursday. In addition, 255,265 beneficiaries who had earlier been excluded from the first and second installments have now been included in the scheme.

According to reports, following the hearing of complaints, 24,018 beneficiaries were added to the Subhadra scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister had said.

Also Read: Subhadra scheme payout for new beneficiaries shifted to January 22