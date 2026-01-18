Bhubaneswar: Financial assistance under the Subhadra scheme will now be disbursed to newly enrolled beneficiaries January 22, Deputy Chief Minister and Women and Child Development Minister Pravati Parida said Sunday.

The assistance was earlier scheduled for January 18 but has been rescheduled. Parida announced the change in a post on X, where the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office said the revised date applies only to beneficiaries newly added under the scheme.

Worth Mentioning, under the scheme, each eligible woman beneficiary is entitled to Rs 10,000 annually, released in two equal instalments of Rs 5,000 each.