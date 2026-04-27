Bhubaneswar: A heatwave warning was issued for six districts of Odisha for Tuesday, while hot and humid weather conditions were forecast in 11 others, officials said.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Nayagarh and Sonepur districts, they said.

Among the districts where hot and humid weather is expected are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Puri, they added.

The weather office has also forecast thunderstorms in parts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur, among others.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda on Monday recorded the highest temperature in the state at 44.7 degrees Celsius.

Bargarh recorded 43.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Boudh at 43.5 degrees Celsius and Bolangir at 43.3 degrees Celsius.

Sambalpur and Nuapada registered 43.2 degrees Celsius each.

The mercury touched 43 degrees Celsius in Sundargarh, Hirakud, Titlagarh and Rourkela, while it hovered between 42 and 43 degrees Celsius in Angul, Talcher, Bhawanipatna and Sonepur.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 36.5 degrees Celsius and 36.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.