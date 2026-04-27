Balasore: A man and his sister-in-law were found hanging inside his house in Odisha’s Balasore district Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Sahada village within Chandipur police limits.

Police said, prima facie, the deaths appear to be a case of suicide by hanging, allegedly linked to an illicit relationship.

However, the exact cause will be known after post-mortem examination and completion of investigations, they said.

“The man was married and had a child. He had reportedly been absconding with his sister-in-law for around 15 days before returning home Sunday,” a police officer said.