Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Tuesday chaired a virtual review meeting with field-level officials from all districts regarding preparations for the statewide ‘Subhadra Shakti Samavesh’ programme, scheduled to be held across the state from June 21 to June 30.

The meeting was held at Mission Shakti Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on the last day of the Raja festival. As part of the initiative, ‘Subhadra Shakti Samavesh’ will be organised in all Gram Panchayats across Odisha.

The programme aims to create widespread awareness about women’s empowerment and livelihood opportunities. It will also sensitise Self-Help Group (SHG) members about various government schemes, financial inclusion, skill development, market linkages, and encourage the creation of more ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and ‘Mahalakhpati Didis’.

During the review, the Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to complete all necessary preparations to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the programme across districts. Extending greetings on the occasion of Raja festival, Parida said that the dedication, hard work and efficiency of community support staff (CSS) have been the driving force behind the success of Mission Shakti.

She noted that their continuous efforts have helped ensure the effective implementation of various government schemes at the grassroots level.

Appreciating the contribution of the CSS, she said, “You are the representatives of the department. Due to your organised and efficient performance, Odisha has secured the top position in the country in the area of outstanding work efficiency. The government remains committed to resolving your issues with sincerity.”

Parida also reviewed the progress of grassroots-level activities and provided key directions for strengthening and expanding Mission Shakti programmes in the future.