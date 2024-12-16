Bhubaneswar: The fourth phase payment of Subhadra Yojana’s first instalment is unlikely to be credited by the earlier announced date of December 25, as Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida informed Monday that the fourth phase disbursal of state government’s flagship scheme has been temporarily put on hold.

The decision was made to ensure that the verification and e-KYC process for all eligible beneficiaries is completed before disbursing funds, she added.

“The next steps will be decided once the verification process is complete. We will consult the Chief Minister and announce a new disbursement date. Our goal is to ensure every eligible beneficiary is included in this ambitious scheme,” Parida said.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that over 20 lakh women beneficiaries are set to benefit from this final phase disbursal under the first instalment. She urged applicants facing e-KYC issues to update their biometrics. Additionally, those who completed their e-KYC through mobile OTP must redo the process using biometrics at Jana Seva Kendras or Mo Seva Kendras. Currently, around 5 lakh beneficiaries are on the waiting list or undergoing verification, she added.

Parida further informed that to assist applicants, help desks have been set up, comprising Anganwadi workers and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs). “They will visit every village with the help of people’s representatives and assist applicants facing problems. RIs have also been advised for field visits and resolve any land-related issues,” she added.

Applicants have been advised to register grievances on the Subhadra portal or visit their block office for assistance. Deputy Chief Minister Parida also encouraged beneficiaries to seek help from local sarpanchs or Anganwadi workers if necessary.

PNN