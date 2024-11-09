Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Saturday said that applications from around 2.67 lakh women beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana have been rejected for various reasons. She added that every panchayat office has been instructed to publish the rejection list.

The Deputy CM advised the rejected applicants to make the required corrections in their documents for enrolment under the scheme.

“We also have a list of applicants with issues in their bank details. They can be included in the subsequent phase,” she noted.

Parida mentioned that approximately 20 lakh more beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana are expected to receive their first instalment of Rs 5,000 by the end of November in the third phase of disbursement.

The Odisha government has disbursed Rs 5,000 each to about 60 lakh beneficiaries across two phases. Parida informed reporters that around 20 lakh women are likely to receive the funds in their bank accounts November 24 during a function in Sundargarh, which Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram are expected to attend.

She added that the remaining eligible beneficiaries will receive the funds in the fourth phase sometime in December.

Notably, the scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 17.

The state government’s flagship Subhadra Yojana aims to empower women by providing each beneficiary with Rs 50,000 over five years, with Rs 10,000 disbursed annually in two instalments. In the first phase, around 25 lakh women received funds, and on October 9, Rs 50,000 was credited to the accounts of 35 lakh beneficiaries in the second phase.

PNN & Agencies