Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Saturday said that around 20 lakh more beneficiaries under the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ are likely to receive their first instalment of Rs 5,000 by November end in the third phase of disbursement.

The Odisha government so far has disbursed Rs 5,000 each to about 60 lakh beneficiaries in two phases.

Parida told reporters that about 20 lakh women beneficiaries during the third phase of disbursement are likely to get the money in their bank accounts November 24 at a function to be held at Sundargarh.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan along with Jual Oram are scheduled to attend the function.

She added that the remaining eligible beneficiaries will get the money in the 4th phase of disbursement sometime in December.

Notably, the scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 17.

The state government’s flagship Subhadra Yojana aims to empower women by providing each beneficiary with Rs 50,000 over five years. Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive Rs 10,000 annually, split into two installments.

In the first phase, around 25 lakh women received funds, and on October 9, Rs 50,000 was credited to the bank accounts of 35 lakh beneficiaries in the second phase. Regarding application rejections, Parida noted that every panchayat office has been instructed to publish a list of those rejected.

“We also have a list of those with problems in their bank details. They can be included in the subsequent phase,” she said adding that applications of around 2.67 lakh women beneficiaries have reportedly been rejected for various reasons.

Stating that about 1 crore women would be covered under the Subhadra Yojana, Parida said the government would expand its coverage, extending the benefits to Anganwadi workers, without a government employee in their family.

PNN & Agencies