Puri: A man wanted in multiple cases of highway robbery was arrested after being injured in an exchange of fire with police in Puri, officials said Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday night, and the accused, Bishnu Jena, was injured in the leg.

Police said that upon receiving information that some persons gathered near the Shree Setu Road area to commit a highway robbery, they initiated an operation to nab the accused.

On seeing the police team, they attempted to flee on motorcycles, one of which, being ridden by Jena, skidded, it said.

After falling from the motorcycle, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police. “Personnel resorted to controlled retaliatory firing, injuring the Jena,” police said.

He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Puri and later shifted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, an official said.

PTI