Mumbai: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy Friday tweeted an explanation on why Mumbai Police has not yet filed an FIR in the death probe of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Swamy has also forwarded his theory on why the post-mortem report is labelled provisional.

“Why Mumbai Police not filed a FIR on Sushant Singh Rajput? Why post-mortem report been titled provisional? Both for one reason: The Hospital doctors are awaiting SSR’s viscera report from Forensic Department to know whether he had been poisoned. His nails have also been sent,” Swamy wrote on his verified Twitter account.

Swamy’s contention comes a day after he wrote on Twitter that he strongly feels that Sushant Singh Rajput was “murdered”. On Thursday, Swamy had posted a document to support his claim.

“Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered,” Swamy had tweeted along with a photograph of the document that has 26 points.

According to the document, the mark on Sushant’s neck did not indicate suicide but hinted at homicide. The document further claimed that, for suicide by hanging, one has to hang himself by removing the table under his feet. “This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation,” it read. The document further claimed that the marks on the late actor’s body indicated “beating”.

Recently, Swamy spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and revealed that the latter has “no objection” for a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.