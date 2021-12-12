Sambalpur: As many as 400 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have been forced to live outside or in half-finished houses in this district due to delay in release of subsidy, a report said.

The beneficiaries have knocked the doors of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) but the civic body is yet to release the subsidy.

The civic body has also acknowledged the delay.

The civic authorities have said that the beneficiaries have not received their subsidy from November 9 which they claimed has occurred because of technical problems.

A few months ago, distribution of the centre-sponsored housing scheme had snowballed into a major controversy between the BJP and the BJD.

The BJP claimed the centre sponsored scheme has made housing affordable for all and attacked the ruling party BJD for reportedly branding the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Houses (PMAY) houses as Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) houses.

The party accused the BJD government of appropriating the central schemes and showcasing them as its own. The ruling party denied it stating that the state government provided the same amount of funds as by the centre.

This has been confirmed after the centre awarded Odisha for being the best performing state for rural housing, the BJD said.

However, when over 400 beneficiaries are awaiting release of their subsidy, both the parties have stopped opening their mouth.

A beneficiary of Tangarpali said he started construction of a house after receiving the work order.

Till now, he has received only Rs 40,000 in the first installment. He has now laid the roof of the house and is expected to receive the second installment as per norms.

The SMC officials have monitored the house construction by visiting the site and have submitted the photograph of his house and other documents. He has made several rounds of the SMC office.

Although a month has passed, he is yet to receive his second installment. Raw material suppliers regularly haunt him for payments and he is unable to carry out the work due to paucity of money.

He was expecting the subsidy by within the deadline but has been let down. Similar is the fate of over 400 beneficiaries who are waiting for clearance of their final bills or second installment of subsidy.

After demolishing their old houses, they are in a spot as they fail to complete their houses due to lack of funds and are forced to live under open sky.

PNN