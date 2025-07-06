Bhubaneswar: Celebrating the nurturing spirit, SAI Angan hosted a warm and heartfelt Mother’s Day event Saturday at the Indraprastha Auditorium of SAI International School.

The event welcomed mothers of students from Playgroup to Class III and was organised under the theme, “Love That Listens, Strength That Stands, Celebrating Every Mother’s Quiet Power.”

A key highlight was ‘Mom & Me: The Animated Edition’, where mothers and children dressed as beloved cartoon characters, ranging from Minions and Spiderman to Krishna-Yashoda, Tom and Jerry, and mermaids.

Together, they crafted masks and headgear before joyfully walking down the ramp. The activity fostered emotional bonding through creativity and fun.

“A mother’s love is the basis on which a child develops self-confidence, empathy, and character.

At SAI, we cherish this quiet strength that shapes young lives,” said SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo.

PNN