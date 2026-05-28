Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is not only guiding youth towards career development but also showing them the path to national service and leadership.

Majhi said this while addressing ABVP leaders and members gathered here from across the country for their National Executive Council meeting, which begins Friday.

On the eve of the national executive meeting, the ABVP organised a ‘Civic Congratulation Ceremony’ Thursday

Gracing the occasion as chief guest, Majhi said today’s youth must aspire not merely to become ‘job seekers’, but ‘job creators’. The entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership of youth will play a vital role in making Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

The ‘Screen Time to Activity Time’ campaign run by ABVP is inspiring youth towards service, environmental awareness, sports, and constructive activities, while the ‘Mission Sahasi’ campaign is playing an important role in developing confidence and the spirit of self-defence among girl students, Majhi said.

Through its work, the ABVP has proven that “students’ power is nation’s power”, he said.

“For me, this occasion is not merely about attending as a chief minister, but an opportunity to relive the struggles and ideological memories of my student life,” he stated.

Since 1949, ABVP has not only produced student leaders but also character-driven citizens and nationalist leadership for the nation. From the emergency to struggles related to national security and social transformation, the ABVP has remained at the forefront, the chief minister said.

By imbibing the guiding mantra of “knowledge, character, and unity”, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has consistently worked towards providing new direction to student welfare, national interest, and social consciousness, Majhi added.

ABVP general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, “In the present atmosphere of global instability and changing national circumstances, Bharat will have to play the role of balanced leadership, and the youth and students of the nation must come forward with a spirit of nationalism.”

The ABVP has consistently struggled in national interest on issues such as Bangladeshi infiltration, changing demography, and threats to democratic values, the result of which has been the mandate in favour of restoring democratic values in West Bengal, he stated.