Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said his government was working towards creating awareness on menstrual hygiene, breaking social stigma and ensuring improved sanitation and healthcare facilities for women and girls.

In a message on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the chief minister said access to menstrual hygiene is not only a health issue but also linked to equality, education and empowerment.

“On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, let us reaffirm our commitment towards dignity, awareness and better health for every woman and girl,” Majhi said in a social media post.

He said Odisha continues to focus on awareness generation, ending stigma and strengthening sanitation and healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the Women and Child Development portfolio, urged people to promote awareness, hygiene and dignity for every girl and woman.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhubaneswar observed the day with awareness programmes highlighting the importance of menstrual health and the need to break the silence surrounding menstruation.

Professor Sweta Singh of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology stressed the importance of proper menstrual hygiene and advised women to change sanitary pads regularly to prevent infections and maintain good health.

Drawing a link with Odisha’s traditional Raja festival, she said the celebration symbolises respect for womanhood, menstruation and fertility, and serves as a reminder to promote awareness, safety and compassion around menstrual health.

At an event organised by the Odisha Menstrual Health & Hygiene Alliance, Additional Director General of Police S Syni highlighted the importance of creating safe, enabling and stigma-free spaces for women and stressed the role of institutions and communities in ensuring dignity and inclusion.

The programme also showcased ongoing initiatives under the OMHH Alliance and the Period-Friendly City campaign, including efforts related to awareness, policy dialogue and systems strengthening to promote menstrual health as a fundamental right.

Participants at the event took a pledge to support menstrual rights, dignity and equity, and to work towards creating safe and period-positive spaces in society.