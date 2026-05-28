Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Friday issued a strict warning against leaking information related to VVIP visits and security arrangements on social media.

Taking the matter seriously, Home Department directed the Director General of police and Intelligence wing to take the matter seriously and initiate necessary action against those found sharing sensitive information online.

According to reports, alert notices have also been issued to all district collectors and superintendents of police across the state.

The government’s warning comes amid reports of VVIP visit-related information being leaked through social media platforms, raising security concerns.