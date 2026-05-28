Keonjhar: Two people were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after a car lost control and plunged off a bridge near Rasol village under Daitari police limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district Friday.

The injured were rescued and initially admitted to Bhagamunda Community Health Centre. As their condition deteriorated, they were later referred to the district headquarters hospital in Keonjhar.

The accident took place while the four were travelling by car from Dhenkanal to Ghatagaon. The vehicle reportedly lost balance near Rasol village and fell into the water below the bridge.

After receiving information, Police reached the spot, pulled vehicle out of the water and launched an investigation into the incident.

The identities of the deceased and injured were yet to be ascertained. Police said family members have been informed, and further details are awaited.