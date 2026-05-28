Berhampur: A fire broke out at the state-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur town Thursday evening, triggering panic.

The fire broke out in the ICU of the TB and Chest Department, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and three patients undergoing treatment in the ICU were immediately shifted to another room, they said.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit due to a loose connection, they said, adding that a wall fan was damaged in the incident.

“Before fire personnel reached the spot, the ward security staff managed to completely extinguish the blaze,” said Registrar Sweta Das.

Superintendent Sudeepta Das said it was a minor fire.

“It was not a major fire. There was sparking due to a short circuit.

The hospital administration would soon review existing safety measures and take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in future,” he said.