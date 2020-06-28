Tuticorin: After the unfortunate demise of George Floyd in the US that started a movement, the custodial death of father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennicks in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

It was reported that the duo was arrested by the cops for apparently violating the lockdown norms and were brutally tortured in the custody which resulted in their death.

While people are still struggling to come in terms with what transpired in the detention, it has also sparked debate and rage across B-town celebs who have condemned it on social media platforms.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, reacting to a video of RJ Suchitra describing the horrific details of the assault, termed it as the ‘grossest violation of human rights.’ Referring to the brutality of the police officers, the Neerja star wrote that the ‘ones we turn to when in danger, cannot become the danger.’ She also used the hashtag #JusticeForJayarajandBennix, that has been trending on Twitter for two days.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has also spoken about the deaths of P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix in Tamil Nadu following alleged police torture. She said irrespective of the nature of the crime, ‘such brutality is unacceptable’. The father-son duo died in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam.

She tweeted” Such brutality is unacceptable , whatever be the circumstance. As a society, we must speak untill justice prevails and work towards this not happening again”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Friday condemned the alleged custodial deaths of the father-son duo who were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu June 19.

The 37-year-old actor who is currently staying with her husband Nick Jonas in America took to Twitter to post her statement and asked for the guilty to be punished.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan, and other stars of the South film industry expressed their anger at the incident. On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and many other stars of the Hindi film industry also issued responses, terming it ‘disgusting’, ‘disturbing, also demanding justice for the deceased and strict punishment for the culprits.

PNN/Agencies