Dubai: A criminal court in the UAE ordered a 43-year-old Sudanese man to 10 years in prison for killing a fellow countryman and assaulting an Indian woman and her minor daughter in an elevator in Sharjah in 2019, according to a media report here Monday.

The alleged murder and assault took place on January 16, 2019.

The accused was also ordered to pay Dhiram 200,000 (USD 54,450) to the family of the deceased, identified as Naggi Shaikh Edriss, 46, as blood money, the ‘Khaleej Times; reported.

The Sudanese man, who was not named in the report, was sentenced seven years in jail for the murder and three years for the assault on the Indians. He will be deported to Sudan after completing the prison term, the report said.

The 35-year-old Indian woman, who was not named, said she was attacked when she was returning to her home in Sharjah’s Al Butaina area with her daughter who was seven.

She said the accused attacked them in the elevator, stabbing her several times in the shoulder, back and hand, the report quoted the woman.

Hearing her screams for help, Edriss tried to intervene but received a stab wound in the chest, leading to his immediate death.

The police, who reached the spot based on an emergency call, found the accused with a knife. During questioning, the accused confessed to the murder and attacking the Indians.

The accused said he committed the crimes due psychological factors and family issues. The deceased’s wife Fadwa said her husband was a graduate from the University of Baroda and was working as an accountant in a Dubai free zone firm.

