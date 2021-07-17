Headache is one of the common problems faced by people these days, thanks to hectic schedule and sleep deprivation. Some people have to deal with this problem every day.

Persistent headache affects functioning and brings about widespread changes in mood. But to make matter worse, it can also be a sign of some hidden disease or lifestyle related problem.

It is necessary to change some habits to reduce the likelihood, consistency, intensity and severity of pain. Lifestyle modifications become necessary to reduce the risk.

Given below are some tips are to make some changes in your daily routine and it will reduce the problem ultimately.

Eat healthy: – Excessive consumption of caffeine, tea, alcohol, salty and processed foods can also cause headaches. Apart from that, skipping meals can also give rise to a headache. Try to eat balanced meals during the day. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains should be part of your regular diet.

Stress : – The major contributor to tension and migraine is stress. If you often have to deal with the problem of headache, then try to control your stress level. Meditation, breathing exercises, yoga and even daytime walks can calm your mind and reduce stress-causing hormones.

Avoid smoking: – Smoking damages your lungs, affects the health of your gut and also reduces immune health. Smoking does not benefit your health. Not only this, headache is also added to this list. Smoking and other used cigarettes can both contribute to headaches. This is due to the presence of nicotine.

Sleeping Schedule: – Your body needs rest and freshness after working all day. Putting extra burden on your brain and cutting down on sleep time induces headaches, leading to weight gain. It is better to have a punctual sleep schedule and maintain a healthy sleep schedule.