Sleeplessness has become a common problem these days. It often happens that many people do not fall asleep at night. Even if they fall asleep, then something disturbs their sleep mid-way and they wake up in the middle of the night.

If this is happening to you too, then the biggest reason for this is the changing lifestyle. Sleeplessness is caused due to more stress in life and gradually this problem takes a serious form. If you also have this problem, then we are going to tell you some remedies, by adopting which you can get rid of the problem of sleeplessness.

Let us know about those measures: –

Make a right bedtime routine: No matter how busy your lifestyle is, it is very important to set the right time to sleep. For this, first of all, fix the right time to sleep and wake up. You may have to face difficulty in following this routine in the beginning, but later, there will be no problem.

Keep these things in mind: Amid this Covid-19 people are glued to the computer and mobile throughout the day. It has become an essential part of life. Keep in mind that excessive use of anything can prove to be harmful for the body. After the office work is done, keep distance from computer and mobile. Along with this, avoid excessive intake of tea and coffee. Along with this, avoid spicy and heavy food at night.

Take healthy diet at night: Before sleeping, take special care of diet. Also, take a glass of warm milk before sleeping. Apart from this, you can also consume cherries, poppy seeds, nuts etc. before sleeping. If you want, you can also use lavender etc. oil, but before using it, definitely consult a doctor. Drink lots of water before sleeping. This will help you get a good sleep.

You will get relief from the massage: Before sleeping, clean the hands and feet properly with cold water and massage it afterwards. It helps us to relax by increasing the blood circulation in the body, which we will help you to get sleep.

Yoga is beneficial: Yoga is very beneficial for everyone. By doing daily yoga, the problem of insomnia declines and one gets a good night’s sleep.