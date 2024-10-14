Mumbai: Actress Suhana Khan, who is the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has finally revealed the secret to her perfect svelte figure, which includes a combination of pull-ups and deadlifts.

Suhana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her working out in the gym. In the clip, the actress, who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”, is seen doing several weighted workouts including pull-ups, hip thrusts, push ups and deadlifts under the supervision of a personal trainer.

For the caption, she just chose a heart, power lift and a bow emoji.

A user was seen asking about how she managed to do the pull-ups, to which she replied: “Was a struggle.”

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan got married in 1991 in a traditional Nikah and Hindu wedding ceremony shortly after. The two welcomed their son Aryan in 1997. Three years later they had their daughter Suhana, who was born in 2000. The power couple welcomed their son AbRam via surrogacy in 2013.

Talking about upcoming work, Suhana will soon be seen working with her father in the upcoming film “King”, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The movie is expected to go on floors later this year and might hit screens in 2025.

The film will also feature actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be seen playing the antagonist. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in July almost confirmed Abhishek starring in the upcoming movie.

Big B took to his X and quoted a tweet from a fan club of Abhishek. The tweet spoke about Abhishek’s side as an antagonist and shared that the actor will be seen in a negative role in “King”.

The Internet user had written in his tweet: “Those Who have seen Abhishek Sir’s in Breathe into the Shadows, Raavan and ‘BB’, Will know what level of Performance as a negative role he can give. Never ever doubt him. @juniorbachchan Abhishek Sir and Sujoy Ghosh. @iamsrk #SuhanaKhan #King #AbhishekBachchan @sujoy_g”.

Big B, wrote in his tweet, “All the best Abhishek .. It is TIME (sic)”.