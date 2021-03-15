Bhubaneswar: After the arrest of the fifth accused Bikramaditya Jena in connection with the murder of Odia music director Sumanta Mohanty, actress Bidusmita Mantri made some shocking claims, Sunday.

“The killers had even chopped off his private parts,” Bidusmita said.

Notably, Sumanta was murdered October 10, 2008. The music director’s body was found in his car at Chakeisiani-Palasuni road.

“Sumanta Bhai was very close to my family as well as me. When I heard his body had been found at Chakeiseni area, I immediately rushed to the spot along with my younger brother to see him. When the police learnt that I was close to Sumanta Bhai, they took me and my brother to Mancheswar police station in Bhubaneswar and our statements were recorded for almost a day,” the actress added.

“Those involved in the murder were juniors of Sumanta in Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya. During their college days, they had some enmity with Sumanta and in order to take revenge, they called him for a musical programme on the fateful night. Later, they took him to a secluded place and tortured him the entire night before murdering him,” Bidusmita expressed with tearful eyes.

“When I reached the crime spot the next morning, I noticed several injuries including cigarette butt burns on his body and even his genitals were severed. I demand stringent punitive action should be taken against the culprits,” the actress stated.

PNN