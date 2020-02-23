Jhumpura: The state government pumps in lakh of rupees under Swajaldhara Yojana to ensure safe drinking water in rural pockets of the state. However, some projects are seen lying defunct after a few days of operation owing to substandard work.

One such project was found in the forested and hilly Jhumpura block in Keonjhar.

“Summer is coming. From now on, we have been facing water problems. The drinking water project in our village Khendera is out of order. The funds spent on the project has gone down the drain,” said the villagers.

Pump house was locked while pipelines were broken while overhead tank is leaking. Stand posts were broken. Locals alleged that the contractor botched up the project while the RWSS failed to monitor the construction.

Several other drinking water projects in the areas have also gone defunct. People from Baria, Asanpat, Dhanurjaypur, Asuki and Khendera throng the RWSS office everyday about dysfunction of the drinking water projects.

Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, the authorities concerned have failed to set things right even as water crisis loomed large after a few days.

Rs 25 lakh was utilized for the drinking water project at Khendera in 2014-15 with a target to supply water to 1200 people.

Locals alleged that the project ran well for some time, but due to low voltage, it did not work initially. Pipes had leakages and got broken.

It was repaired after two months. It ran for a few months before breaking down again. The RWSS made a provision of solar system in 2016-17 with another bore well.

After some months of running, the project again conked out.

The villagers demanded strong action against the contractor, who was accused of botching up the work.

The project was speeded up with the intervention of the department engineers. Hardly had 10 days passed, all pipes cracked and some machines stopped working.

The guidelines say, if the project lies defunct, the contractor concerned is supposed to repair and maintain it for five years.

However, the administration has not taken any action against the contractor.

When asked about the project, junior engineers at Jhumpura RWSS division – Mohan Singh and Subhasmita Khamari – said the files related to the project are not found.

Pipelines are in bad shape while residents are not sure of its operation. Khendra sarpanch Darsh Munda said RWSS is paying no attention to the complaints.