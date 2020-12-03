Mumbai: Actress and comedian Sumona Chakraborty is one of the oldest actors of The Kapil Sharma Show. She was also with Kapil Sharma in the comedy show Comedy Circus. She plays the role of Bhuri in The Kapil Sharma Show and wins the hearts by her performances, dance, comic timing and her ability to entertain the audience.

But do you know how much Sumona charges? You will be surprised to know this and will also be little disappointed, because she charges less in comparison to Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek and Judge Archana Puran Singh to work on the show.

According to a report in The Times of India, Sumona takes 2-3 lakh rupees to do an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Sumona is also very happy with this fee. She says that compared to the work she does, it is a very good amount.

Kapil used to charge Rs 60 to 70 lakh for the weekend episode in the first season of the show. But now he takes Rs 1 crore for every weekend episode. With increasing popularity, their fees have also increased.

According to reports, Archana takes home around Rs 10 lakh for each episode. Earlier Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be the judge of this show. According to reports, Sidhu used to get around Rs 25 lakh an episode.

Krishna, who plays Sapna in the show, charges Rs 10-12 lakhs per weekend episode. Bharti who plays Titli Yadav also charges Rs 10-12 lakh in the show. Apart from this, Chandan Prabhakar, a childhood friend of Kapil who plays Chai Wala Chandu in the show, takes Rs 7 lakh for the weekend episode.

Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda, who plays Bacha Yadav in the show, takes Rs 5 to 7 lakh per episode.

