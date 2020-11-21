Mumbai: After enthralling fans with Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma doesn’t need any introduction. He has become a household name within a short span of time, thanks to his comedy.

Kapil, who started his career with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Show as a contestant, is now one of the highest-paid television actors. Since this show, he has made a distinct identity among people with his comedy.

Kapil is a family man and is very choosy in his personal life. His new customized king size vanity van is proof that Kapil is no less than any Hindi film superstar.

Vanity vans help actors be prepared in a better way, moving between shoot locations and also provide them the much needed private space.

Kapil has a luxury vanity van. The price of this vanity van is around Rs 5.5 crore. Kapil’s vanity van is said to be one of the most expensive vans in Hindi film industry and is fully equipped and designed by Dilip Chhabria of DC Designs.

Kapil’s new vanity van has been transformed into a luxurious space and has all the facilities that will make his peers envious. It is well-equipped with top-notch facilities including air conditioner, spacious lobby, TV, automatic door locks, floor LEDs, recliner make-up chair and high-end technology.

It has a very spacious cabin, equipped with hi-tech reclining chair which has multiple functions and a large sofa with a table. There is a large LED TV fitted all around including the floor and it is also equipped with a high end audio system. The lights can be controlled via remote or even bluetooth. This vanity van definitely reminds one of the one owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

