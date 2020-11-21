Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show host and popular comedian Kapil Sharma has millions of fans aross the country.

Kapil and his team make audiences laugh and entertain them through their best comedy. But do you know the fees that Kapil and his team charge? Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan, Sumona, Krishna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh charge a hefty fee for an episode.

Kapil used to charge Rs 60 to 70 lakh for the weekend episode in the first season of the show. But now he takes Rs 1 crore for every weekend episode. With increasing popularity, their fees have also increased.

Krishna, who plays Sapna in the show, charges Rs 10-12 lakhs per weekend episode. Bharti who plays Titli Yadav also charges Rs 10-12 lakh in the show. Apart from this, Chandan Prabhakar, a childhood friend of Kapil and who plays Chai Wala Chandu in the show, takes Rs 7 lakh for the weekend episode.

Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda, who plays Bacha Yadav in the show, takes Rs 5 to 7 lakh per episode. At the same time, Sumona Chakraborty, who plays the role of Bhuri, charges Rs 6 to 7 lakh per episode. The actress who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu in the show, Archana Puran Singh, the judge of the show, takes Rs 10 lakh for an episode.