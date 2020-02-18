Daringbadi: In an effort to provide free eye care for people in the state, the Odisha government had launched a programme titled ‘Sunetra’ in January 2019. However it has been reduced to mere farce in Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district.

Under this programme, eyes of school-going children of 17 panchayats were to be examined at the community health centre (CHC) here Monday. Similarly, children of eight other panchayats were asked to visit Tuesday an eye camp in Brahmanigaon.

A team of ophthalmologist from the Daringbadi district headquarters hospital (DHH) reached the venue Monday only to see that the camp had not been set up. Seeing no option, ophthalmologist Dr Arabinda Das and his assistant Dr Bhabani Shankar Mohapatra visited the Daringbadi Government HS, the Daringbadi Government Girls’ HS and Simanabadi Government HS. They interacted with the students inquiring whether they had any eye problems.

In the afternoon, a make-shift camp was organised at the CHC and the doctor duo allegedly went through the motions of checking. At the camp, there was no arrangement for food for the students and their teachers. Later meals were purchased from hotels and provided to them at about 2.30pm.

The parents alleged foul play. They said, “There are 280 schools in the area. But we fail to understand why students of only three schools could avail of this facility,” they said.

When contacted, Daringbadi block education officer (BEO) Brahmananda Rout initially said he had not received any intimation regarding the camp. “Last year the teachers paid out of their pockets to bring the students to the camp. They are yet to be reimbursed,” said Rout.

Draingbadi CHC in-charge Dr Jaypal Senapati however, said that prior intimation had been sent to Rout.

Rout then changed his earlier version and said that he had received information about the eye camp Saturday afternoon only. Since the next day was Sunday he could not pass on the information to all the schools.

Dr Das said he was forced to visit schools as the camp had not been set up. He however assured that when the next camp takes places all the schools in the block will be covered. He also informed that a mobile eye-checking van will be used.

