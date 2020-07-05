Mumbai: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has been entertaining fans through his social media handle. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video of him playing a double role. And this video will surely leave fans laughing.

In the video, Sunil Grover can be seen playing the role of a ‘badmash’ student and a teacher. The screen is divided between the two and can see the student standing in his position to greet the teacher. Once that is done, the teacher tells him that they are going to study Hindi.

Watch this hilarious video below.

Hearing this, the student freezes making the teacher think that there is a glitch on the internet. However, the teacher gets to know that he is playing a prank when she sees his maid cleaning the house in the background. The teacher then scolds him for lying to which he replies saying that where the maid was cleaning, there is a strong connection compared to where he’s sitting.

Fans could not control their laughter on seeing this post. They went all out to write several comments on the post. Several celebs such as Neena Gupta and many more also left laughing emojis on the post. In the few hours of uploading the video got over 3 lakhs and counting and also several positive comments. Take a look below.