Bhubaneswar: Sunil Kumar Bansal, a 1987 batch IPS officer, has been named as the new Director-General of Odisha Police.

A Home Department notification of the state government here said the appointment has been made on the recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission and in the interest of public service.

Bansal, at present working under special deputation as Special Director IB Headquarter in New Delhi, has been appointed for two years with effect from the date of joining the post.

Bansal will succeed Abhay who will retire from service December 31 next.

UNI