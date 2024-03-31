New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will join the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan and read the message sent by the CM from Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) custody, said AAP Sunday.

Senior leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to attend the rally organised to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the excise policy case.

Other prominent leaders who are expected to be present at the Ramlila Maidan include Tiruchi Shiva (DMK), Derek O’Brien (TMC), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Farooq Abdullah (NC), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML), Champai Soren (JMM), Kalpana Soren (JMM), and Aditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), among others.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested March 21, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of excise policy favouring specific individuals.

The Chief Minister, whose ED custody was extended till April 1 by Delhi court, is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours, as claimed by the probe agency.

On the other hand, Delhi Police have ramped up security measures in view of the rally scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan, an official said.

Thorough preparations, including screening at every gate and deployment of paramilitary forces in and around the venue, have been undertaken to ensure a smooth and safe event.

Delhi Police have specified certain guidelines for the demonstration, emphasising compliance with rules such as no marching, no tractor trollies, and no carrying of firearms in central Delhi.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made so that the general public doesn’t face any inconvenience due to the rally,” said a senior police officer.

In parallel, traffic police have issued an advisory regarding diverted routes in light of the event.

According to the advisory, movement of general traffic will be regulated and may be restricted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate.

The advisory further stated that traffic diversion may be imposed from 9 a.m. onwards on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point and Delhi Gate.

The traffic police further requested commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services.

“Further, the general public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions. People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Station, or Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand,” said the traffic police official.

IANS