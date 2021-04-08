Mumbai: ‘Baby doll’ actress Sunny Leone has bought a 4,365 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb.

According to reports, Sunny bought the flat March 28, 2021 for a whopping Rs 16 crore. The property has been registered in Sunny’s real name i.e. Karanjit Kaur Vohra.

Sunny paid a stamp duty of Rs 48 lakh for this property. The house is located on the 12th floor in a under-construction building called Atlantis in Andheri West and has three car parking slots.

On professional front, she is busy shooting for season 13 of the reality TV show ‘Splitsvilla’. She recently posted a throwback picture from the sets in Kerala and confessed that she is missing being goofy on the sets. However, she used the hashtags #StayAtHome and #BreakTheChain , urging her fans to stay safe during the times when we find our way through the second wave of COVID-19.

Along with this, she is shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s web series ‘Anamika’. In this series, she will be seen opposite actress Sonali Sehgal. Sonali is playing the role of a trained killer in the show.